893 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 893 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of the cases to 1,263,664, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

24 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,252. As many as 52,589 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 893 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.02%.

There are a total 2,013 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding that overall 1,208,438 people have regained their health from the COVID-19, including 13,848 in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced to end a mandatory day-off of businesses across the country besides also easing other COVID restrictions in the wake of declining virus cases and improved vaccination.

After an NCOC meeting, it was announced that the fresh non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) including abolishing a mandatory day off in a week would remain applicable between October 16 to 31.

