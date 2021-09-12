WATCH: 9/11 clip showing woman saved from wall of dust resurfaces

A clip has gone viral showing the moment when a shop owner saved a woman from a wall of dust shortly after the World Trade Centre came crumbling to the ground after the 9/11 attacks.

The woman on the street had nowhere to go when a massive cloud of dust was heading across the street.



The clip shows people running on the street as the massive cloud dust made its way through the city. At that point, the shop owner opens the door for a split second to let the woman in.

She is heard saying, “Miss get in here. The whole building, watch the debris come down the street. Don’t open the door please.”

As the dust completely covers the building, the woman entered the shop is heard saying, “You’re right, oh my God, you saved my life.”

The clip was shared recently on Reddit. It has now received over 55 thousand upvotes.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center towers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington. Another plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.