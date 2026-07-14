LAHORE: In a tragic incident, a 9-year-old girl lost her life after drowning at a water park in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the tragic incident was reported from Batapur area of Lahore, where a nine-year-old girl, Rahmeen Fatima, lost her life after drowning at a water park.

According to reports, Rahmeen Fatima had visited the water park with her family. Videos and photographs reportedly show the child jumping into the pool shortly before the incident.

As the park’s operating hours were coming to an end, the management allegedly began draining the pool by opening the covers of the drainage pipes. However, children were reportedly still present in the pool at the time.

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When the girl jumped into the water, she is said to have become trapped in one of the exposed drain pipes. Rescue services were called, but people at the scene managed to pull her out before emergency responders arrived.

She was then rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three over the negligence after the death of 9-year-old girl.

Read more: Punjab govt allows water sports, reopens parks with SOPs

Earlier, three separate drownings in two different areas of Karachi claimed three lives, including those of two children.

Two of the incidents occurred at Hawksbay Beach, while the third took place at the Korangi Crossing Canal. Rescue teams managed to save four other individuals across these incidents.

Two individuals drowned in separate incidents along the shoreline at Hawksbay Beach.

While one body has been retrieved, rescue workers are continuing their search to locate the second victim.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragedy at the Korangi Crossing Canal, two children drowned. Divers have successfully retrieved the bodies of both children from the canal.