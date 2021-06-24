90-Ninety Bash: Cricket league with striking new format to be staged in UAE

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has approved a new international cricket league called the 90-Ninety Bash.

The signing ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi.

ECB vice-chairman, Mr Khalid Zarooni, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr Salman Iqbal, Mr Abdul Rehman Bukhatir, Mr Khalaf Bukhatir and General Secretary Abu Dhabi Sports Council Mr Aref Al Awani witnessed the signing ceremony.

The agreement signed between Sharjah-based Century Events, Sports FZC and Emirates Cricket Board is a first-of-its-kind exciting 90-ball annual cricket league to be held in Sharjah. The inaugural tournament is scheduled for 2022.

With an aptly named working title, The Ninety-90 Bash is the collective brainchild of three leading regional entrepreneurs; Salman Iqbal, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Chairman of the Bukhatir Group, and Imran Chaudhry.

The three leaders all share a common passion for the game of cricket, and they have come together to put their considerable weight behind this exciting new cricket tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Salman Iqbal said, “Sport has evolved over the years and the time has come for cricket to take another leap of faith. We believe we have something brand new to offer and the entire team expects the tournament to be a grand success.”

Chairman of the Bukhatir Group Abdul Rahman Bukhatir said, “This new exciting format could be instrumental in creating a brand new fan base for the sport, not just in the UAE, but across the globe.”

ECB Vice Chairman Mr Khalid Zarooni said that they were looking forward to the new tournament.

“We are very proud to sign this deal. And look forward to an annual tournament that is entertaining,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the preparations for the Ninet-90 Bash are in full swing. Several well-known global business houses and cricketing icons, players are already set to sign on.