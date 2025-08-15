911 emergency helpline activated across Pakistan for emergencies

ISLAMABAD: Under the directives of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s federal government has instantly activated 911 emergency helpline nationwide, in response to the flood disaster across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The initiative aims to deliver instant assistance to citizens facing natural disasters and other critical situations.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the purpose of 911 emergency helpline is to work in areas having damaged or inactive mobile network towers.

The system makes automatic connection to any nearby operational tower, irrespective of the service provider, ensuring continuous access to emergency services.

The spokesperson of the ministry stated, “Citizens facing or affected by floods or other emergencies can dial 911 emergency helpline to get quick assistance,” spokesperson further added. “We request individuals having no problem to avoid unnecessary calls so that those in need can access help without delay.”

The 911 emergency helpline is the initiative of the Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHL), which combines all services such as police, fire brigade, health assistance, and disaster recovery under a one umbrella.

Back in 2022, the system was originally launched, and has now been reactivated and expanded to meet the demands of the current crisis and provide emergency services.

The Ministry highlighted that the service is critical for maintaining public safety and management during emergencies.

It also serves as a data acquisition device to assess resource needs and monitor incident trends across regions.

