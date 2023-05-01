93 more stranded Pakistanis in Sudan reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The process of safely evacuating Pakistani nationals from war-hit Sudan is underway, as a PIA flight with 93 passengers landed at Islamabad airport on Monday.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajjid Hussain Turi and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, received them at the airport.

So far Pakistan’s government has safely evacuated 636 of its citizens from Sudan, while the government is planning to evacuate 1000 more Pakistani citizens during the upcoming 24 to 48 jours

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sajjid Hussain Turi said that out of twelve hundred Pakistanis living in Sudan, about five hundred have returned to Pakistan.

Read more: Another 139 Pakistanis brought home from Sudan

In his remarks, Engineer Amir Muqam said that the government will continue its efforts till return of all Pakistanis from Sudan.

He said Saudi Arabia has extended full help in the evacuation process. He said the government is bearing all the expenses of the evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan to their homes in Pakistan.

Talking to our correspondent Bilal Mehsud, the evacuated people commended the government’s timely decisions and support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their safe return to their homeland.

Comments