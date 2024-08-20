95-year-old man weds long-time love, 90

A 95-year-old man in Kenya married his 90-year-old long-time love six decades after they first met, according to local media reports.

“We met and fell in love in 1960, do you hear?” Mbogo said outside the church in Mukurweini, a town about a three-hour drive northeast of Nairobi, Kenya’s capital.

“We discussed it and decided that having a white wedding would be wonderful. Although we are legally married under our Kikuyu customs, as Christians, we wanted to have a church wedding as well.”

For the special day, the groom donned a sharp grey suit and a silver tie, while his bride wore a white hat paired with a cream brocade jacket over a white outfit.

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting relationship, Wangui shared with Citizen Digital: “Women, you must respect your husbands. If you do that, you will live as we have. Don’t do any wrong, and if you do, just apologize and seek forgiveness.”