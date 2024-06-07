98 missing persons cases pending in the PHC, Ministry told

PESHAWAR: The Defence Ministry was told on Friday that 98 missing persons cases are still pending in Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, Deputy Attorney General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah, submitted a report on missing persons cases to the Defence Ministry.

According to the report, 226 cases of missing persons were disposed of from February 1 to May 24.

This is a 5-month report on missing persons cases, and the Deputy Attorney General is working to ensure that these cases are decided quickly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Missing Person Commission disposed of 3,793 cases out of 6,051 cases in 2019.

The Commission report stated, a total number of 5,915 cases were received by the Missing Person Commission of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) up to end of March that year.

During last month 136 more cases were received by the Missing Person Commission and the total numbers of cases reached to 6051.