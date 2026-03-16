98th Academy Awards nominated filmmaker Geeta Gandbir into the spotlight at the event, but the light ended without winning an award for the director.

Gandbhir was nominated in two documentary categories at the same ceremony, an achievement that placed her among the noble contenders of the evening. She became the first woman to receive nominations in both Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short in the same year.

The film faced competition from All the Empty Rooms, Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud, Children No More: Were and Are Gone, and Perfectly a Strangeness.

When the winner was announced, All the Empty Rooms received the Oscar, ending Gandbhir’s run in the category.

The 31-minute documentary followed the head of security at a women’s healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, Tracii. The story shows a day in her life as she works to protect patients and staff while the clinic deals with protests and strict abortion laws.

Gandbhir was also nominated for Best Documentary Feature for The Perfect Neighbour, a project she directed and produced for Netflix. The film competed against The Alabama Solution, Come See Me in the Good Light, Cutting Through Rocks, and Mr Nobody Against Putin.

In the final announcement, the Oscar went to Mr Nobody Against Putin, leaving Gandbhir without a win in the second category as well.

The film recounts how Susan Louise Lorincz, a white woman, shot and killed her Black neighbour Ajike Owens, after a dispute between them. The documentary explores the events that led to the incident and the wider questions surrounding it.

Gandbhir produced the project with Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu and Sam Bisbee. She previously worked with filmmakers Spike Lee and Sam Pollard, who mentored her early in her career. Her projects have received several major honours, including Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Gandbhir’s nominations came after Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, did not make the shortlist for Best International Feature.

As a result, Gandbhir remained the only nominee of Indian origin connected to the awards this year.