98th Academy Awards: Glamorous night kicks off at Ovation Hollywood

The 98th Academy Awards took a graceful start at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The biggest awards of the film world will present the Oscar figurine to the best talent around the globe. Ahead of the event, the 900-foot-long red carpet welcomed the celebrities to Hollywood’s big night, and so far, Chase Infiniti, Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, Hudson Williams, Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Alicia Silverstone, Ji-young Yoo, May Hong, Vicky Krieps, and many others have marked their arrival.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony will feature presenters including Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph, and Zoe Saldaña.

Some of the best looks were :

Liza Powel O’Brien and Conan O’Brien

The host of the evening, Conan O’Brien, appeared in advance alongside his wife, copywriter Liza Powel O’Brien. It is Conan’s second year hosting the event in a row.

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infinit marks her red carpet debut in a ruffled Louis Vuitton dress.

Rose Byrne

Rose Byrne wears a floral gown by Dior couture spring 2026 collection and walks like a statuette itself.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum dazzles in a gold strapless corset dress covered with pearls.

Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams gets the things heated on the 2026 Oscars red carpet as he walked sleek, all-black look by Balenciaga.