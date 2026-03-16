98th Academy Awards: Kylie Jenner shines in red Jessica Rabbit gown

Kylie Jenner is ready to make the 2026 Oscars steamy as she is clad in the red Jessica Rabbit gown.

On Sunday, March 15, ahead of arriving at the 98th Academy Awards, the beauty mogul flashed her awestrucking look in an Instagram video as she prepared to support Timothée Chalamet and Marty Supreme on this Hollywood night.

Jenner captioned the clip “Jessica who,” hinting that the sultry cartoon icon Jessica Rabbit served as her inspiration for the evening’s look. She delivered full red-carpet drama in a striking scarlet look before even hitting the red carpet.

The beauty mogul slips into a figure-hugging crimson gown that gleams under the light, its glossy finish amplifying the sculpted silhouette. The dress features a plunging halter neckline with a daring keyhole cut-out at the centre, adding a bold, sultry edge.

The form-fitting design traces every curve before falling into a sleek floor-length column, creating an elongated silhouette that feels both polished and dramatic.

Jenner pairs the statement dress with diamond jewellery, including a sparkling floral necklace and matching earrings that bring a touch of classic elegance without competing with the look.