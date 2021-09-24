99% candidates fail Sindh JEST test

KARACHI: In what shows an abysmal state of education in Sindh, less one than per cent of the aspirants who sit the test for the recruitment of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) could pass the examination, ARY News learnt on Friday.

A total of 160,000 candidates took the JEST test conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Sukkur in the province last week.

ALSO READ: THOUSANDS OF JEST, PST JOBS UP FOR GRABS IN SINDH

The passing percentage was recorded at 0.78 per cent.

The results were shared by Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah with the provincial cabinet in its meeting held on Thursday.

ALSO READ: KP CM CANCELS PST TEST AFTER PAPER LEAKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

More than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs) and junior elementary school teacher (JEST).