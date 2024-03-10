“A do or die game”: Shan Masood’s determination fuels Karachi Kings’ playoff ambitions

Following a crucial victory over Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Karachi Kings’ captain Shan Masood reflected on the team’s performance, highlighting the contributions of the bowlers and the strategic decisions made during the match.

“The bowlers did well. Anwar did well. Fielding was good,” Masood remarked in post-match ceremony interview, acknowledging the collective effort of the team in containing the opposition. Despite conceding runs during the middle overs, Shan Masood praised the resilience shown by the players, emphasizing the importance of capitalizing on the strong start provided by openers Tim Seifert and James Vince.

“Initially, we thought we had given away 15 runs more. But a big powerplay thanks to Seifert and Vince helped us,” Masood added. He also commended the batting partnership between Irfan Khan Niazi and Shoaib Malik, which proved crucial in steering the team to victory during the tense moments of the match.

Read more: PSL 9: Karachi Kings hold nerve in thriller to edge Lahore Qalandars

Expressing his preference for batting first, Shan Masood suggested that the team should have capitalized on opportunities in previous matches, particularly emphasizing the importance of finishing games decisively. “We should have finished the Quetta match (played in Karachi). It was a do or die game, we thought we would know what is ahead of us,” Masood reflected, indicating a desire to learn from past experiences and improve going forward.

Shan Masood reaffirmed his commitment to the team’s cause, stating, “Wherever the team requires me to play, I will do it.” With hopes of securing a spot in the playoffs, Masood expressed optimism about the team’s prospects, hoping for favorable results in the upcoming matches.