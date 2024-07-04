A Family Affair: Movie Review

A Family Affair’ is a lighthearted film perfect for a dinner-time watch (as I experienced myself). This contemporary production masterfully captures the humor and essence of life, but falls short in terms of depth, leaving some scenes feeling shallow and underdeveloped, particularly when more substance is anticipated.”

Zara Ford (Joey King) is the assistant of Hollywood movie star Chris Cole (Zac Effron). She does his every chore from collecting laundry to bringing expensive earrings for Chris’s girlfriends whenever her boss invites them for a breakup without creating a public scene.

Zara lives with her mom Brookes (Nicole Kidman) who is a single mother and a known writer herself making sense of her life and what she wants to do.

It’s uncommon to see a rom-com movie with multiple high-rated actors like Kidman and Efron. Joey King is not farther from the A-listers either. She just crushed it in the Kissing Booth series and probably that’s where she gets the vibes and aura of her character Zara.

Who doesn’t know Zac Efron? I recall watching his High School Musical on Disney to seeing up competing with Dwayne Jhonson on the Bay Watch. He’s come a long way and has endured much. In the film, Efron does his best to bring life to his not-so-grateful character.

Things become much more interesting when Zac and Joey connect. Their chemistry will surely make you laugh and relax. It’s the connection between Efron and Kidman’s characters that makes you sense shallowness.

Fed up with his boss’s fake promises and the bickering, Zara finally quits. When her boss Chris arrives at her home to bring her back, he finds her mom instead. The two make a connection which could have added some more time and pace. But yeah, they fall in love pretty quickly.

Both of the three characters aim to explore their identity and their path to peace. Things somehow start to tumble down when they realize their emotions get integrated. That’s the challenge this storyline aims to resolve.

‘A Family Affair’ is a quintessential Netflix movie, prioritizing brevity over depth. Despite a relatable storyline and commendable performances from the cast, the film’s pacing and character development feel hasty and superficial.

The romantic subplot between Chris and Brooke is particularly underwhelming, relying on clichés rather than genuine emotional connection. Carrie Solomon’s script shows promise in exploring themes like trust, love, and self-discovery, but ultimately settles for shallow characterizations and convenient plot devices.

The film’s potential is evident in its attempts to tackle meaningful topics, but it falls short in execution, making it a forgettable addition to Netflix’s rom-com lineup. While it may provide some light-hearted entertainment for fans of the genre, ‘A Family Affair’ fails to leave a lasting impression, feeling like a missed opportunity to create something truly special.

Despite its iconic cast and cinematographer, the film’s lack of depth and nuance relegates it to a mere comfort watch, suitable only for a relaxing evening in.”

Unlike Zac and Nicole’s first movie (The Paperboy 2013), this one has shallow descriptions.

The character of Chris could have transitioned into realization more seriously and smoothly than displayed. Similarly, Nicole’s character of Brooke could be expressed with more scenes of exploration of what she truly and dearly wants with life. All that was nowhere to be found.

Despite its loops, A Family Affair seeks to realize several life experiences including trust, love, identity, and career path. It shows that in the end, we all are human beings longing for love, care, and a path to stick to.

It’s a nice and cute movie. One not perfect enough but comforting and the type which you would watch after a hectic day at work. It’ll make your dinner time comfortable and relaxed.

Even though it’s not a promising Netflix movie, it still is a digestible and enjoyable one.

If you’re a rom com fan, this movie will give you some laughs.