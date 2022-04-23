A.G. Punjab Ahmad Awais barred to appear in govt cases

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department has barred Advocate General Ahmad Awais from appearing in cases on behalf of the provincial government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a letter to the A.G. Punjab provincial law department has wrote that the Advocate General has violated the administrative rules while appearing before the court in the Governor’s petition.

“It is the advocate general’s responsibility to give advice to the provincial government,” the letter read. However, there is no government in the province,” according to the letter.

The law department has requested the A.G. not to appear in the cases pertaining to the administrative matters.

The AGP is requested to abstain from appearing on behalf of the provincial government in writ petition having no administrative issues relating to the provincial government, the law department wrote.

A.G. Punjab in reply to the letter, has said that he will continue to perform his duties as per the constitution, until and unless not being relieved by the governor from the office.

“I was summoned by the high court in Hamza Shehbaz oath-taking case and it directed me to get instructions from the Governor and appear before the court,” Advocate General Ahmad Awais wrote.

“I will tender my resignation as the new government takes the reins, however, will continue to work till holding the office as per the constitution,” Ahmad Awais said in his reply.

