"A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder" shares first look for Season 2

The BBC’s mystery thriller A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder has teased darker secrets with a first look at its impending second season. Viewers have been eagerly awaiting the latest installment of the fan-favorite drama, based on Holly Jackson’s best-selling novel, which debuted two years ago.

The next season, premiering later this year, follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) after she solves the Andie Bell mystery. It explores how her decisions start to change her world—though not always in the ways she anticipated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

A preview of the upcoming chapter can be seen in recently published Instagram photos from the BBC, posted on February 27. They show Pip deep in a case once more and feature returning characters including Ravi (Zain Iqbal), Cara (Asha Banks), Lauren (Yali Topol Margalith), and Connor (Jude Morgan-Collie).

“Pip Fitz-Amobi is back on the case,” the post’s caption read. “After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip is determined to fix the fallout and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears, and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.”

Excited fans flooded the comment section, with one writing, “WE ARE BACK BABY!” and another adding, “So excited for this.”