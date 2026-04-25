Phishing Scams: PTA issues guide against fake emails, websites

ISLAMABAD: Phishing is a deceptive practice used to trick individuals through fake emails, text messages, or fraudulent websites.

The Goal of Phishing

The primary aim is to steal your private information, such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs), login credentials, and banking details.

Why It Works

These scams are designed with such cunning and sophistication that victims often fall into the trap before they realize anything is wrong. They often use a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking.

How to Prevent Phishing

Never click suspicious links: If a link looks “off,” avoid it. Verify the sender: Always double-check the sender’s email address or phone number. Keep information private: Never share your sensitive data with anyone online. Report threats: Report any suspicious links or messages to the PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority).