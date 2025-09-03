‘A House of Dynamite’ debuts first teaser trailer

Streaming platform Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller, ‘A House of Dynamite,’ on Wednesday.

The streamer released the trailer for the film, a day after it was showcased at the Venice Film Festival.

Netflix describes the film as, “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Olivia Walker, a Situation Room senior duty officer who works to locate the source of a nuclear missile heading toward the United States.

Actor Idris Elba features as the US president, and the action of ‘A House of Dynamite’ takes place over 18 minutes following the discovery of a nuclear missile launched at the US, threatening to wipe out Chicago.

Apart from Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, the upcoming Netflix film also features Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke.

Ahead of the film’s Venice premiere a day earlier, Kathryn Bigelow urged for a reduction in nuclear stockpiles across the world.

“Hope against hope maybe we reduce the global stockpile someday, but in the meantime we are really living in a house of dynamite,” she said.

“I want them all gone. How is annihilating the world a good defensive measure? I mean, what are you defending?” asked Kathryn Bigelow.

“We need to be much more informed, and that would be my greatest hope, and that we actually initiate a conversation about nuclear weapons and non-proliferation in a perfect world.”

Netflix plans to release ‘A House of Dynamite’ in select theatres worldwide on October 10, followed by its streaming debut on October 24.