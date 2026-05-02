A-List Cameos You Might've Missed in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Get ready to be dazzled by the who’s who of the fashion, music, and media worlds in “The Devil Wears Prada 2”.

This sequel is more than just a stylish upgrade – it’s a full-blown celebrity parade, featuring an impressive lineup of A-list cameos that will leave you wondering who’s next.

Fashion royalty takes center stage with appearances from Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi Klum, adding a touch of authenticity to the film’s modern take on the fashion industry.

But it’s not just about the fashionistas; pop culture icons like Lady Gaga and Ciara bring their unique flair to the table, blending music and fashion in a way that’s both captivating and expected.

The film’s also got media and journalism heavyweights like Jenna Bush Hager, Kara Swisher, and Tina Brown, highlighting the evolving media landscape and the blurred lines between fashion, celebrity, and media.

And let’s not forget the athletes and cultural figures like Karl-Anthony Towns and Rory McIlroy, who add to the film’s commentary on celebrity influence across industries.

With reports suggesting dozens of celebrity appearances, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is a reflection of today’s interconnected world, where fashion, media, and entertainment collide in a spectacular fashion.

Director David Frankel explains that these cameos aren’t just for show; they’re a storytelling tool that expands the world of Runway and reinforces the film’s themes of influence, prestige, and power.