Web Desk

A Pakistani man’s quest to return a lost wallet unites Indo-Pak Twitter

If you thought only sports, music, and entertainment has the power to bring India and Pakistan together, you might want to refresh that list and add Twitter to it! 

Ghazi Taimoor, a Pakistani man based in London, took Twitter by storm this week after he stumbled upon a lost wallet on Shoreditch High and realised that it belonged to one ‘Rahul’.

Taimoor subsequently set off on a quest to find the elusive Rahul, taking Twitter along with him after dedicating a Twitter thread to his search. “Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. The name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all,” he tweeted.

Through the course of the 12-tweet long thread, netizens found out that Rahul does not have any social media presence, making the search just a tad bit harder for Taimoor, who eventually stumbled upon his Linkedin profile which was also locked.

He did, however, figure out the company where Rahul works and made his way to their head office thanks to the Companies House website.

 

If the story wasn’t enough, Taimoor stoked the collective conscience of Indians and Pakistanis with an expertly played DDLJ gif!

After some small distractions, which included a coffee stop, Taimoor found himself outside the company’s office and lo and behold, Rahul finally reunited with his wallet with tears in his – and Indo-Pak Twitter rejoiced!

Needless to say, the thread left thousands in tearful joy, with many lauding Taimoor for his service.

Some offered to have played the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham music as Taimoor ran to meet Rahul. “Well done – what a story! I wish you were around when I lost my wallet in London back in 2018 leaving my overseas travel plans for the next day cancelled!” they said.

While others couldn’t resist dropping some moe Bollywood references à la Om Shanti Om. “Too good…. Apne rahul ko dil se chaha aur Saari qainaat ne aapko, milane ki saazish kari,” they quoted the movie.

 

Well… all we can say is, thank God for Twitter and the internet on some days. We really neeeded the wholesome content this week!

