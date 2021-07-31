A Pakistani man’s quest to return a lost wallet unites Indo-Pak Twitter

If you thought only sports, music, and entertainment has the power to bring India and Pakistan together, you might want to refresh that list and add Twitter to it!

Ghazi Taimoor, a Pakistani man based in London, took Twitter by storm this week after he stumbled upon a lost wallet on Shoreditch High and realised that it belonged to one ‘Rahul’.

Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all pic.twitter.com/Z7u2aUpZHK — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Taimoor subsequently set off on a quest to find the elusive Rahul, taking Twitter along with him after dedicating a Twitter thread to his search. “Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. The name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all,” he tweeted.

Through the course of the 12-tweet long thread, netizens found out that Rahul does not have any social media presence, making the search just a tad bit harder for Taimoor, who eventually stumbled upon his Linkedin profile which was also locked.

Tried LinkedIn now! Of the 3 Rahul R****** – one works in London. Can’t seem to send a message they’ve locked their profile. Creepily sent them a follow request that they may never accept? Kya na Rahul — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

He did, however, figure out the company where Rahul works and made his way to their head office thanks to the Companies House website.

Found the address on their Annual accounts filed on Companies House. I’m one step closer to Rahul. Head office in Shoreditch. pic.twitter.com/CloWqQIuHa — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

If the story wasn’t enough, Taimoor stoked the collective conscience of Indians and Pakistanis with an expertly played DDLJ gif!

After some small distractions, which included a coffee stop, Taimoor found himself outside the company’s office and lo and behold, Rahul finally reunited with his wallet with tears in his – and Indo-Pak Twitter rejoiced!

Guys! We found Rahul. Finance Manager. He’s in shock. Tears in his eyes. We got you Rahul! pic.twitter.com/VQ7qvUMGMB — Ghazi Taimoor (@ghazi_taimoor) July 29, 2021

Needless to say, the thread left thousands in tearful joy, with many lauding Taimoor for his service.

Hahhahahahha how lovely — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) July 30, 2021

Some offered to have played the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham music as Taimoor ran to meet Rahul. “Well done – what a story! I wish you were around when I lost my wallet in London back in 2018 leaving my overseas travel plans for the next day cancelled!” they said.

I’d have gladly run behind you blasting this on a boombox as you ran across Shoreditch! 😄 Well done – what a story! I wish you were around when I lost my wallet in London back in 2018 leaving my overseas travel plans for the next day canceled! https://t.co/KgQi6d7bYi — Sam👨‍⚕️🩺 (@DocsDoItBetter) July 30, 2021

While others couldn’t resist dropping some moe Bollywood references à la Om Shanti Om. “Too good…. Apne rahul ko dil se chaha aur Saari qainaat ne aapko, milane ki saazish kari,” they quoted the movie.

Too good…. “Apne rahul ko dil se chaha aur Saari qainaat ne aapko, milane ki saazish kari” 👏👏 — Kanishk Negi (@KanishkNegi) July 30, 2021

Looooool what a story! World is not a small place anymore but so micro! For a second I doubted that this is an attempt to write a mini fiction on twitter. Nice. — Lady Poe (@ladypoelondon) July 29, 2021

The effort you put into this is SO commendable. Bless you! — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) July 30, 2021

Well… all we can say is, thank God for Twitter and the internet on some days. We really neeeded the wholesome content this week!