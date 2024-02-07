18.9 C
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ trailer creates buzz on social media

The trailer of the highly anticipated Hollywood film ‘A Quiet Place: Day One‘ – starring Lupita Nyong’o, Djimon Honsou and Joseph Quinn – is going viral on social media.

A Quiet Place: Day One‘ is the third film in the franchise and prequel of the first two films. The trailer starts with footage from the first and second films. The next frame shows “Day One” appearing on the screen. 

We then see Lupita Nyong’o’s character navigating the streets of Manhattan. Missiles strike the city and chaos ensues as aliens attack the world.

She is saved by Djimon Honsou who advises her to be quiet for survival.

The trailer became trending on social media and fans reacted to it with their comments. 

A Quiet Place: Day One‘ is directed by Michael Sarnoski. He has written the film with John Krasinski, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck

The third ‘A Quiet Place‘ film is co-produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski. 

 

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.

