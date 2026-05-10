Production on A Quiet Place Part III is finally moving ahead after years of uncertainty, with director John Krasinski confirming that cameras are now rolling on the next chapter of the horror franchise.

The update arrived quietly, fittingly enough, through social media, where John Krasinski shared an early production image from the set of A Quiet Place Part III. For fans who have spent the last few years wondering whether the sequel was still alive after repeated delays, the post was enough to instantly reignite excitement around the franchise.

Development on A Quiet Place Part III has been dragging on since the project was first announced back in 2022, when the film was initially expected to arrive in theaters by 2025.

Since then, schedules shifted several times, while the franchise instead expanded through the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, the prequel that explored the terrifying first days of the alien invasion.

Now, though, A Quiet Place Part III appears firmly back on track, and the return of John Krasinski behind the camera is likely to reassure longtime fans who still connect the series closely with his original vision.

The first A Quiet Place became one of the most surprising horror success stories of the last decade. Made on a relatively modest budget, the film exploded at the global box office and turned its silent, tension-heavy concept into a full-scale franchise almost overnight.

Even after Krasinski’s character Lee Abbott died in the original story, the emotional weight of the family remained central to the sequel, with Emily Blunt leading the story forward as Evelyn Abbott fighting to keep her children alive in a collapsing world.

While story details for A Quiet Place Part III are still mostly secret, the new installment is expected to continue following the Abbott family while potentially tying together events introduced in Day One.

There is already speculation that surviving characters from the prequel could eventually cross paths with the original cast, especially after the franchise quietly began connecting its timelines through returning characters like Henri, played by Djimon Hounsou.

The timing may also work in the film’s favor. By the time A Quiet Place Part III reaches theaters in July 2027, it will have been six years since the release of Part II, giving the franchise enough breathing room for anticipation to build again instead of feeling overextended.