A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik

Popular Indian singer A. R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman has gotten engaged to the audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in a simple ceremony.

Khatija Rahman gave the news in her Instagram post which was also shared by her father, A. R. Rahman on his IG story.

Khatija Rahman wrote, With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

