A.R. Rahman’s daughter Khatija ties the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik

Khatija Rahman, the eldest daughter of Academy Award-winning Indian musician A.R. Rahman, got married to beau Riyasdeen Shaik in a private affair.

On Thursday, the music maestro turned to his official social media handle to share the joyous news of the ‘Nikah’ ceremony of daughter Khatija with fiance Riyasdeen Shaik. “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love,” he captioned the family portrait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

The click sees A.R. Rahman along with his wife Saira, the younger daughter Raheema and son Ameen posing beside the couple of the day, while, a portrait of his mother was placed near the seating area as well to complete the family.

Khatija – who is a rising singer herself – also shared a picture with ‘her man’ on the photo and video sharing site, which sees the newlyweds twinning in ivory-hued ensembles for the ceremony. “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man,” was written in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Millions of social users including a number of fellow musicians showed up in the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple and dropped heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds.

It is pertinent to mention that Khadija Rahman got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik – an audio engineer – in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Comments