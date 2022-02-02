A sneak peek into Erin Holland’s ‘PSL 7’ style file

TV presenter and host Erin Holland has been making quite an impression with her stunning looks at the 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Be it, going all out with her ‘desi’ outfits, or keeping it minimalist chic in western dresses, her OOTDs from National Stadium seem to have won hearts all over again this season as well.

Let’s have a more comprehensive eye at the looks served by the Australian star in this year’s PSL.

Emerald Green Embroidered set

Erin looked like an absolute vision in this pret wear by Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya, featuring jewel-toned plain straight fit trouser and floral embroidered Kurta in tones of pink and ivory, with complimenting dupatta. Styled by Pakistan’s beloved Zainab Abbas, she paired the outfit with nude sandals, tiny studs, and a middle-parted bun.

Jewel-toned Wrap Dress

Jewel tones and Erin, are like a match made in heaven. For the opening event of the league, she opted for a sapphire blue, silk wrap dress by an Australian label. Black strappy heels, studded danglers, and a watch rounded off her elegant look with beach waves.

Desi Diva in Orange

Another day, another desi look pulled off with absolute grace by the Australian beauty. Zainab Abbas styled her yet again in a Sania Maskatiya and we are not complaining. This masterpiece by the ace designer featured a burnt orange paneled Kurta with embellished off-white trouser and organza dupatta, which was complimented well with a sparkler on Holland’s finger.

Power Dressing for the Win

The presenter exudes all the needed boss woman vibes in this baby blue pant-suit by the Australian label ‘Farage’, paired with a white top and ankle strap heels. Her power look was completed with middle-parted straight hair and bright pink lips.

Save the Day With A Midi Dress

The celeb looked super stylish in the button-down belted midi dress in Rose Quartz shade featuring front pocket details, from an Aussie brand ‘Saba’. Mid-parted low ponytail, black heels, and silver hoops made for a chic look.

Bronzed Goddess

Yet another Zainab Abbas styling, with Sania Maskatiya outfit on the Aussie diva, absolutely no chance to go wrong here. For ‘stepping into her office’, Erin slipped in this bronze number by the designer, featuring white embellishment and pintex detailing. Mid-parted poker-straight hair, pearl danglers, and white footwear complimented the red lip bronzed look.

It is next to impossible to pick a favorite out of her spectacular looks, but we totally dig the eastern looks on the beauty and the way she carries off the Pakistani fashion with utmost grace.

