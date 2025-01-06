Step by step guide to create AI images on WhatsApp

Creating AI-created images on WhatsApp has emerged as an enjoyable and innovative method for articulating concepts.

However, what if I informed you that it is possible to produce these images directly within WhatsApp? Indeed, you read that correctly. WhatsApp, a leading messaging application, offers a feature that enables users to create AI-enhanced images without exiting the app.

How to create AI images on WhatsApp

The process of generating an AI image is straightforward and involves simply providing a description. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Open the chat: In a conversation with Meta AI, type “@Meta AI imagine me” followed by your desired description. For instance, you might say, “@Meta AI imagine me a sunset over a mountain with vibrant colors.”

Allow the AI to Analyze: The AI employs sophisticated algorithms to interpret your prompt and produce an image. This analysis occurs in real time, resulting in prompt outputs.

Examine the Created Image: After the AI has finished processing, the image will be displayed in your chat. You can assess it to determine if it aligns with your vision.

Follow THESE steps to modify image

To modify an AI-generated image on WhatsApp, follow these detailed steps after the image has been created.

Access the chat containing the AI-generated image.

Press and hold the image.

Select the Reply option.

Enter your revised text prompt in the message input area.

Click send. The newly generated image will appear in the chat.

Once you are satisfied with the result, you can easily save or share the image directly from WhatsApp, facilitating its use in discussions or projects.

Saving and Sharing AI Images

After generating an image with Meta AI on WhatsApp, the process of saving and sharing it is both quick and simple.