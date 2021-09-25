A ‘Teen Wolf’ revival movie in the works with creator Jeff Davis

Hit MTV show Teen Wolf is being revived by creator Jeff Davis who is working on a Teen Wolf movie and a Wolf Pack series for Paramount+, confirmed Variety.

As part of an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, Jeff Davis will write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie as well as serve as showrunner for a new series titled Wolf Pack.

According to reports, talks with the original cast of the hit MTV show that ran from 2011-2017, including Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, and Tyler Hoechlin, are currently underway with most of them expected to return. However, no signing has been confirmed as yet.

We’ve heard your howls, and we’re howling back! A #TeenWolf MOVIE is coming to @ParamountPlus in 2022. pic.twitter.com/AHH6QvuJOY — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) September 24, 2021

The announcement came on the fourth anniversary of the Teen Wolf finale that aired on Sept. 24, 2017. It was also announced that the entire 100 episode Teen Wolf library will be made available for streaming on Paramount+ shortly.

A brief description of the upcoming film reads: “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

The news, unsurprisingly took the internet by strom with ‘Teen Wolf’ quickly rising on Twitter’s worldwide trends on Sept. 24, with thousands of fans tweeting about the movie.