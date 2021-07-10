A violation of human rights: Madonna lends support to Britney Spears

Madonna has come out to support popstar Britney Spears amid the #FreeBritney movement.

Taking to social media on Thursday to speak out against the unfair conservatorship that Britney’s trapped in since 2008, Madonna said, “Give this woman her life back.”

The 62-year-old Madonna, who collaborated with Britney on 2003 hit Me Against The Music, slammed the arrangement, likening it to slavery. Posting a picture wearing a Britney shirt, the Material Girl wrote, “Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

“This is a violation of human rights! Britney, we (are) coming to get you out of jail!” she added.

Many others have also sprung to Britney’s support after she spoke out against the conservatorship publicly for the first time at the Los Angeles court on June 23.

BRITNEY SPEARS CALLS OUT ‘ABUSIVE’ CONSERVATORSHIP IN COURT

In a statement of more than 20 minutes, pop star Spears, 39, told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end.

“I just want my life back,” she said. “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.”

“I’m traumatized… I’m not happy, I can’t sleep,” she said. Britney Spears said her frequent upbeat postings on her Instagram account were lies. “I’m so angry. And I’m depressed. I cry every day,” she added.

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Spears said, her words tumbling out so fast the judge asked her to slow down. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing – ma’am, they should be in jail.”

Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears also took to Instagram earlier to voice her support. In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister,” she added.