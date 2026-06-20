A petition seeking to reopen the case of Pakistani neuroscientist, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, in light of new evidence, is set to be heard by a US court on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Speaking at a meeting with senior journalists and intellectuals at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) under the banner of the Aafia Movement, Dr Fowzia said that new evidence had emerged in the case for which Dr Aafia was sentenced to 86 years in prison by a US court.

It is to be remembered that a Pakistani neuroscientist, Dr Aafia Siddique, is in prison in FMC, the women’s jail in Texas state of US since 2008.

According to Dr Fowzia, some of the US military personnel who testified against Dr Aafia have now acknowledged that their testimony was not based on facts.

She also claimed that several documentary records have surfaced which, she said, support Dr Aafia’s innocence.

Dr Fowzia said her imprisoned sister in a US jail, Dr Aafia’s legal team had spent considerable time preparing a case based on the newly surfaced evidence, adding that the court had accepted the petition for an initial hearing.

Dr Fowzia argued that Pakistan’s efforts for global peace had received international recognition and that the US was aware of Pakistan’s role on the international stage.

She called on the Pakistani government to use its diplomatic influence in support of Dr Aafia’s case.