Aafia Siddiqui meets her sister Dr. Fowzia after 20 years

TEXAS: Dr Fowzia met her sister Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in Fort Worth town of the United States where she is currently detained, after the long wait of 20 years.

British attorney Clive Stafford Smith accompanied Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui to meet her sister.

According to JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Aafia Siddiqui is currently being detained at the infamous FMC Carswell prison. Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has been granted the right to meet her family. The senator said that Aafia’s elder sister Dr. Fowzia has met Aafia and he is next to meet the “Daughter of Nation” on Thursday.

Senator Mushtaq narrated that both sisters met each other after 20 years and the meeting spanned over two and a half hour. While meeting her sister, Dr. Fowzia was neither allowed to touch her sister nor was she allowed to show her the pictures of Dr. Aafia’s children. Both the sisters met in a room separated by a thick glass wall.

Dr. Fowzia further added that Aafia is not in a good condition. She was waiting to her meet mother and children and she does not even know that our mother died almost a year ago.

