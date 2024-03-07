‘Aafia Siddiqui’s repatriation from US is PML-N govt’s top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday assured to undertake all diplomatic efforts for the repatriation of incar­cerated Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui from the United States.

In 2003, Siddiqui was wanted by the FBI for questioning for possible ties to al-Qaeda and was detained by Pakistani authorities, according to US media reports at the time.

US officials alleged that when the Afghan police captured Siddiqui in July 2008, she was carrying two pounds (900 grams) of sodium cyanide, which releases a highly toxic gas, notes that referred to a mass casualty attack, and a list of US landmarks.

Responding to the points of Mushtaq Ahmad in the Senate today, Ishaq Dar said it will be the priority agenda of the government after cabinet formation to engage the United States on the matter.

The leader of the house in the Senate pointed out that in the past also, the PML-N had made immense efforts for the repatriation of the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

It is to be noted that Fowzia Siddiqui met her sister in May, earlier in 2023, for the first time after 20 years of imprisonment in the United States.