Aag Lagay Basti Mein Overseas Cinema Listings Unveiled

KARACHI: Excitement is reaching fever pitch as ARY Films and Salman Iqbal Films, in association with Big Bang Films, roll out the official overseas cinema listings for their much-anticipated blockbuster Aag Lagay Basti Mein (ALBM). Starring the powerhouse duo of Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, this high-octane cinematic spectacle is all set to blaze a trail in international theatres this Eid Ul Fitr 2026.

The film, which promises a gripping tale of passion, drama, and larger-than-life action against a visually stunning backdrop, has already captured global attention with its explosive trailer and star-studded cast. Now, fans worldwide can plan their Eid celebrations around the big-screen experience, with confirmed showtimes and venues spanning five major continents.

Here are the complete overseas cinema listings for Aag Lagay Basti Mein:

🇺🇸 USA Cinema Listings Audiences in the United States will catch the film at premier chains including AMC, Regal, CLG, Brand BKG, NAM, and Cinemark. Key venues feature AMC First Colony 24 with IMAX & Dolby (Sugar Land, TX), AMC Carolina Pavilion 22 (Charlotte, NC), Regal Commerce Center (Burlington), Cine Lounge Fremont 7 (Fremont, CA), and multiple Cinemark locations across California, Texas, Illinois, and Florida — all equipped with state-of-the-art IMAX, Dolby, and Prime audio for an immersive experience.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom Cinema Listings British fans can head to VUE, Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase Cinemas, Metro Cinema, Piccadilly Leicester, and Reel Cinemas. Highlights include VUE Star City Birmingham 25, Cineworld Feltham 14, Odeon Trafford Centre 20, Showcase Leicester de Lux 12, and Metro Cinema Harrow, ensuring wide accessibility across Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, and beyond.

🇦🇪 UAE Cinema Listings In the UAE, Aag Lagay Basti Mein will screen at top-tier multiplexes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Sharjah, and Ajman. Standout locations comprise EPIX Cinema Dubai, CineMax Dubai, VOX BurJuman, VOX City Centre, Novo Dragon Mart, Star Al Ghurair Centre, VOX Abu Dhabi Mall, Cine Royal WTC, Thumama Mall (Qatar), Mercato Muscat (Oman), and Cinepolis Atrium Mall (Bahrain & Sharjah) — perfect for the region’s vibrant diaspora.

🇨🇦 Canada Cinema Listings Canadian moviegoers will enjoy the film at Cineplex and York Cinemas outlets. Notable theatres include Cineplex Northgate, CPX Normanview, SBnk Saskatoon, CPX South Keys, GLX Barrie, York Cinemas Richmond Hill, Albion Cinemas Toronto, and Woodside Cinema Scarborough, covering major cities from Toronto and Vancouver to Halifax and Mississauga.

🇦🇺 Australia Cinema Listings Down Under, Village Cinemas and Event Cinemas will host the release. Key sites feature Village Airport West, Bendigo, Glenorchy, Knox, Sunshine, plus Event Indooroopilly and Campbelltown — delivering the ultimate Eid blockbuster vibe across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth.

With cutting-edge formats like IMAX, Dolby Atmos, and XD available at select screens, Aag Lagay Basti Mein guarantees an unforgettable theatrical journey. The film is produced under the banner of ARY Films & Salman Iqbal Films and is poised to become the Eid Ul Fitr 2026 centrepiece for Pakistani and South Asian communities globally.

Don’t miss the action! Book your tickets now at your nearest participating cinema and witness Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan set the screen on fire in Aag Lagay Basti Mein — releasing worldwide in cinemas this Eid Ul Fitr 2026.