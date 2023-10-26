‘Legend’: Aagha Ali lauds Atif Aslam after viral video

Actor-singer Aagha Ali sang praises of superstar performer Atif Aslam after his video from the latest concert went viral on social media.

Recently a video of A-list singer of Pakistan, Atif Aslam from a performance during the ongoing U.S. tour went viral on social media when he stopped an enthusiastic concertgoer from showering currency notes on him and suggested the person should donate them to a charitable cause instead.

“My friend, instead of showering money at me, you can donate it,” the singer is heard saying in the video.

“I appreciate your wealth, but the act of showering money can be seen as disrespectful,” he expressed inviting the fan to the stage.

Apart from the thousands of social users who gushed over Aslam for his gesture, Ali couldn’t hold himself as well and heaped praises on the fellow performer. Re-posting the viral video on his Instagram stories, the ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor wrote, “My heart screams ‘Legend Legend Legend’.” He added about the ‘Doori’ singer, “And he is so evidently a legend for many reasons. May Allah SWT bless you even more man. Loads of love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aagha Ali is set to return to the TV screens with his new drama serial, ‘Dhoka’, co-starring Komal Meer, Affan Waheed and Sanam Jung.

Written by Mehak Nawab and directed by Kashif Saleem, the story of romance, friendship and heartbreak is coming soon on ARY Digital.

