‘I know that I am a fantastic guy but…’: Aagha Ali breaks silence on ‘red flag’ tag

Actor-singer Aagha Ali dubbed himself a ‘fantastic guy’ as he addressed the people’s perception of him and the constant label of ‘red flag’.

In a new interview with a private channel, actor Aagha Ali addressed at length the wrong perception that netizens have of him as a ‘red flag’ in relationships, and how it affected him over the years.

“I got really affected by what people had to say after Covid. I couldn’t eat for three days,” Ali began to recall. “There was this sea of controversies about me, and publications used to write all sorts of things, which did impact me. And I would think to myself that these people don’t know anything, and I can’t even put my entire life on display to them, because there is also another individual in the scenario, whom I can’t and didn’t want to malign.”

The ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor continued, “There was this thing on the internet, where people started writing that I’m a red flag. Probably what they meant was that I’m a red flag in relationships. And that kind of made me feel like…”

“Because I know that I am a fantastic guy, and I’m saying this because again, my Allah knows how I am,” he maintained. “I love my fans, so I don’t want to go into details. But I’m somebody who literally started from zero, with no backing at that time, nor any godfather in the industry.”

“I’m also unlucky that way because I could not be friends with people, or be close to them – for whatever reasons – but still, I sustained for 10 years and did more than 90 serials as a hero, which is a huge number,” Ali concluded.

Pertinent to note here Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf during the Covid-19 lockdown in May 2020. Rumours regarding their separation have been rife since last year.

