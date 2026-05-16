Aalim Hakim issues bold ultimatum to actors over misconduct

Aalim Hakim highlighted workers’ efforts behind celebrities and how they are being treated in the entertainment industry. He also announced that he will not attend to those “whose manager treats people badly.”

In his recent Instagram post, he highlighted the importance of valuing hairstylists, makeup artists, assistants, stylists, and crew members who work quietly behind every public appearance.

In a long post, he wrote in protest, “RESPECT THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE STAR. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff.’”

He added further, “Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up… There are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.

Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace… Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best.”

Without taking anyone’s name directly, Aalim pointed towards the rude treatment many crew members face from celebrity teams and managers. “It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing a tantrum, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members, especially for mistakes that are not even theirs.”

He further noted that actors are sometimes unaware of how such behaviour affects their image. “Sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them.” He concluded his note writing, “We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member.”