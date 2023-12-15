Aamer Jamal: From online taxi driver to history-making bowler

Pacer Aamer Jamal was Pakistan’s man of the moment as he took the cricket world by storm with his six-wicket haul in the ongoing first Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Aamer Jamal had the cricket world talking about him by taking the wickets of star Australia batters David Warner, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. The right-arm pacer became the 14th Pakistan cricketer to bag a five-wicket haul on their Test debut.

first innings on test debut at the Optus & he ends with figures of 20.2-1-111-6. welcome to test cricket, Aamer Jamal.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Hl8B2GQfMY — Cani (@caniyaar) December 15, 2023

The right-arm bowler created history by becoming the only second Pakistan player to take a fifer in Australia on Test debut after Iftikhar Butt who achieved the feat back in 1964.

It has not been an easy task for the youngster to reach this stage as he had to work immensely hard.

Aamer Jamal opened up about his struggles in a conversation with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). In the clip, the 27-year-old revealed that he played Under-19 cricket from 2014-15 but went on a four-year hiatus.

🗣️ “There are no shortcuts in life” The journey of struggle, resolve and preparing for the rigours of Test cricket: Aamir Jamal shares his story 🏏 Read more: https://t.co/GNhl0KCNSt #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/b4Qppwcoxk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 8, 2023

He added that he played Grade II cricket before making his First Class debut in 2018.

Aamer Jamal stated his poor performance saw him getting dropped from matches and his omission made him disheartened. He added that’s when a person from Australia noticed his potential during a visit to his club.

The pacer recalled the person praised him for working hard and not wasting his time. The cricketer said that the man told him to come to Australia, hone his skills there and stay in the Land Down Under as well.

Aamer Jamal added that he first thought about the opportunity but also wondered that the person might not live up to his word. Eventually, he played a season in Australia and gave a handy performance.

The right-arm pacer added that he came to know that Pakistan’s Under-23 team was going on a tour. He added that he decided to give it a go.

Aamer Jamal said he returned to Pakistan to play Grade II matches but couldn’t get the chance to do so. He said the financial situation was taking a toll and purchased a car on loan from the bank.

He said he started working as an online taxi driver to support himself and his family financially as he was not getting many chances to play.

He added that he used to drive a taxi right after offering Fajr prayers. He added that he would go to practice in the morning before returning to driving duties in the afternoon.

