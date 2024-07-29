Aamina Sheikh reveals reason for acting hiatus

Seasoned actor Aamina Sheikh revealed she took a step back from her acting career to focus on the upbringing and wellness of her two kids.

Aamina Sheikh, who is a mother to two, disclosed in a new interview that she made the conscious decision to put her career on the back burner and have all her attention dedicated to her kids.

Sheikh shared that when her first daughter was born in 2015, she got back to work soon after, and shot the entire project while being a nursing mom to Meissa. “I would shoot a scene, and I would nurse my daughter in between, and I would go back to shooting,” she recalled, reflecting that she can never imagine herself being the same today. “Nursing has a big impact on your body, so I wasn’t getting any break by feeding in between scenes. I was basically running a double shift.”

Sheikh continued, “After that, obviously her schooling and her routine became a priority. I also had to face some other challenges in life due to which I had to put my work aside and figure out the way forward, for myself and for my child, hence my move to Dubai.”

“For a while, I had to choose, what takes priority here? My child, and her future, or my passion? And I chose her. I took that break. I had to really redesign things and reestablish my family, my ground. I put work on the back burner — and Alhamdulillah I could, monetarily speaking, because many women don’t have that option or support in their marriage, or are financially challenged. In my case, I had that support from my parents, and because I had worked so much and been financially mindful all my life,” she explained.

Notably, Aamina Sheikh was married to fellow actor Mohib Mirza, from 2005, until they announced their separation in 2018. The couple shared a daughter, named Meissa, in their 13-year marriage.

“So I found my grounding and chose to start a new life,” added Sheikh, who then tied the knot with businessman, Omer Farooqi, in 2020. Their son Issa was born in the following year.

“With my little one, work was no nowhere on the horizon consciously, and my entire focus was on my kids. To put them into a certain routine and give that life, you have to sacrifice. But for me, because I had done so much work, I also wanted to take that step back, for myself and for my personal growth,” she concluded, noting that she has no regrets about her decisions whatsoever.