Aamir Jamal slams Brad Hogg for mocking Rizwan

Test cricketer Aamir Jamal slammed former Australian spinner Brad Hogg for mocking Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan over his English proficiency.

Brad Hogg has sparked controversy in a viral social media clip. In the video, Brad Hogg is seen interviewing and laughing as a content creator impersonates Mohammad Rizwan, mimicking his speaking style and English proficiency.

Pakistan pacer Aamir Jamal has slammed Brad Hogg’s behavior as “shameful,” pointing out that English is Mohammad Rizwan’s third language. Jamal suggested that Hogg’s actions are a desperate attempt to gain attention and followers, advising him to join TikTok.

The video features Hogg interviewing the content creator, who impersonates Rizwan. When asked about Virat Kohli, the impersonator responds with a humorous comparison, highlighting the similarities between the two cricketers.

“What do you think about Virat Kohli,” Brad Hogg asked the creator.

“I and Virat are alike. He drinks water. I drink water. He eats food. I eat food. We are both the same; there is no difference,” the content creator replied.

He also referenced Rizwan’s popular phrase, “Ya to win hai ya learn hai,” while discussing Pakistan’s strategy.

Taking to a social media platform, Aamir Jamal wrote, “I just watch a video which is circulating on twitter and others social media It is very shameful act from @Brad_Hogg who called himself a international cricketer making fun of @iMRizwanPak about his English which is his 3rd language not even 2nd.”

“I would rather suggest you to become #TikToker because you might need followers and attention by making fun of other people thats the platform for you not cricket community,” the pacer added.