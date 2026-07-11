Aamir Khan announces film on Silkyara Tunnel rescue

India and Australia have strengthened their ties across a number of areas following Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s three-day visit. As part of this deepening relationship, the two countries announced a cinematic partnership for a film to be directed by Kabir Khan and backed by Bollywood legend Aamir Khan.

In a press release issued on Friday, July 10, 2026, the producers announced that Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films, and Australia-based Mind Blowing Films have joined forces for the Indo-Australian co-production, titled Silkyara 41. The movie is currently under active development.

According to the release, Silkyara 41 is inspired by the successful 17-day rescue operation at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, northern India, in November 2023. The film will highlight the pivotal role played by Australian tunneling specialist Arnold Dix, who oversaw the mission that saved 41 trapped workers. The script for the movie was penned by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios.

Aamir Khan, who announced the partnership at the IFFM 2026 Curtain Raiser celebrating the 25th anniversary of Lagaan, expressed his excitement: “The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue moved me deeply. It is a story of courage, resilience, ingenuity, and humanity in the face of impossible odds. We are especially proud to announce it on this historic day, as India and Australia open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship. It feels fitting that today we announce this wonderful film to be created by our two countries, based on a story that celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit.”

Kabir Khan, the acclaimed director behind hits such as New York, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and the biographical sports drama 83, added: “What drew me most to the project was its deeply human dimension—the lives that hung in the balance, the families waiting anxiously, and the remarkable individuals who came together to make the rescue possible. I am honored to bring this inspiring true story to the screen.”

Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, the CEO and founder of Mind Blowing Films, stated: “From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen. It is a story of hope, perseverance, and collective determination. To partner with Aamir Khan Productions on this project is truly special. We are proud to create what we believe will be a landmark Indo-Australian cinematic collaboration and a celebration of the deepening friendship between our two nations.”

Celebrating the project on Instagram, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne wrote that Silkyara 41 is more than just a film—it is a tribute to courage, resilience, international collaboration, and the enduring power of the human spirit. Further information regarding the film’s ensemble cast and official release date will be revealed at a later time.