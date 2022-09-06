Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan rejects ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Faissal Khan, a Bollywood actor and brother of superstar Aamir Khan, has declined the offer for the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Former Bollywood actor, Faissal Khan, best known for his performance in ‘Mela’ (2000) alongside brother Aamir, is seeking a chance to revive his career for quite some time now and was offered a couple of projects recently, one of them being the infamous Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, the celebrity has declined the offer as announced by him in an Instagram video.

In a video published by Khan on his official handle on the social site, he first shared an update on his health, “Hi guys, how is everybody? Mujhe thoda viral fever ho gaya tha pichle kuch dino se…par ab mein kaafi behtar hun, dawa khai mene, (I got some viral fever recently, but I’m doing much better now, took the medicine).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faissal Khan (@faissal.khan)

“I spoke to many of my friends and learnt that even they have got it as it is in the air. So please take care,” he added.

Khan further mentioned the day to be a joyous one for him as he got two offers.

He continued, “One was for Bigg Boss but I excused out of it. There was another offer for a TV serial, so I’m quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me.”

Khan also made a request for prayers from his followers to get some work and entertain audiences in a web series or a film.

In the comments sections of the video, several social users advised the celeb not to miss the opportunity and go for it.

Here is what netizens advised:

you should have the all offers even bigg Boss it’s challenge for you you should prove yourself by doing bigg Boss

Mujhe lgta hai aap ko #BigBoss me jana cahiye waha pe aap apnana opinion bebaaki se rakh sakte hai, (I think you should consider Bigg Boss, it will be a good platform to put forward your opinion)

Bigg boss lelo life ban jaygi, (Bigg Boss will be life-changing, take it)

Go for bigboss don’t miss this golden opportunity

Go for big boss faissal sir you will do grt bcs you are a good person

Even if you go in the big boss you will surely win, because of your positive attitude 👍

‘Bigg Boss’ is set to be back on the TV screens with the 16th season. The controversial reality show is expected to launch by the end of this month.

Comments