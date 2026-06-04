Aamir Khan Confirms July 5 Wedding to Gauri Spratt in Intimate Mumbai Ceremony

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist is ready to say “I do” — again. Aamir Khan has officially confirmed he will marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, putting months of speculation to rest with a quiet but heartfelt announcement from the US.

“The News About the Marriage Is True”

Speaking to Variety India while traveling abroad, the 61-year-old actor kept it simple: “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5”. The confirmation comes just a day after multiple outlets reported the couple’s plans for a private ceremony at Aamir’s Mumbai residence.

Unlike big-fat Bollywood weddings, Aamir and Gauri, 47, are opting for understated. Sources say the pair will formalize their bond through a registered marriage at home, with only immediate family and a handful of close friends present. No red carpets, no media circus — just a small gathering marking what Aamir calls “a natural progression of our partnership”.

A Love Story 25 Years in the Making

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the world at his 60th birthday bash in March 2025, calling her his “partner” after 18 months of dating in secret. But their history goes deeper. The two met nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru, lost touch, and reconnected through Aamir’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan.

“I met Gauri 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other,” Aamir told reporters then. “Dekha kuch bhi pata nahi chalne diya maine tum logo ko” — “See, I didn’t let you guys find out anything”.

Gauri, originally from Bengaluru, studied at Blue Mountain School and completed an FDA Styling & Photography course at the University of the Arts London in 2004. She runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai and now works with Aamir Khan Productions. She has a 7-year-old son, Quinn, from a previous marriage. Her grandfather, Philip Spratt, was a British-born communist who joined India’s freedom movement in the 1920s.

“In My Heart, I’m Already Married to Her”

Aamir had previously said marriage wasn’t a priority, telling the press he and Gauri were “content living together” in their new home. What changed?

“Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level,” Aamir explained. “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her”.

Family Ties and Past Chapters

This will be Aamir’s third marriage. He was married to childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares Junaid and Ira. He wed filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005; they announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent son Azad.

Gauri has reportedly been embraced by Aamir’s family, and the couple has been living together “as a family for just over a year”. She’s been spotted at multiple events with Aamir, including the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere.

Guest List: Low-Key, High-Profile

While the guest list remains under wraps, industry buzz suggests Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan — both introduced to Gauri by Aamir — could attend if schedules allow. But don’t expect a sangeet extravaganza. “No fanfare, no filmi spectacle. Just a quiet signing, a small gathering”.

After two high-profile marriages and divorces, Aamir seems to have found calm in privacy. As he put it: “They are both in a secure place and only wanted to celebrate their bond”.

July 5 will mark not just a wedding date, but what Aamir calls a new chapter — one he’s entering, in his own words, “at peace.”