Aamir Khan confirms plans to move in with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Already married to her'

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt are ready to take the next step in their relationship, with the couple planning to move in together after more than two years of dating.

The Bollywood star opened up about the decision in a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, sharing that the move comes at a particularly hectic time in his life.

“This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it’s madness,” Aamir said.

Speaking candidly about his relationship with Gauri and their future together, the actor emphasized the depth of their commitment.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners. We are together,” he said.

Addressing marriage, Aamir added, “In my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along.”

According to reports, the couple will be moving into a new home located close to where Aamir’s family lives, highlighting how seamlessly Gauri has been integrated into his personal life.

Earlier, an old video featuring Aamir, Gauri, and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao at cricketer Irfan Pathan’s anniversary party had gone viral, suggesting that the families share a cordial relationship.