Aamir Khan, daughter Ira admit taking therapy for years

Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his only daughter Ira, admit ‘reaping the benefits of therapy’ for years at this point.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan and his daughter, Ira, recorded a special video message for their followers, promoting the advantages of seeking therapy if they are going through anything which affects their mental well-being.

In the joint video post on Instagram, shared by Ira and the official handle of Aamir Khan Productions, the duo advocated the normalcy of seeking help from a mental health professional, similar to approaching a doctor, teacher, plumber or carpenter for their respective job.

“Similarly, if we ever need help with our mental or emotional health, we should seek help, with the same ease and lack of hesitation, from someone who’s trained and is a professional,” said Ira, who has been quite vocal about the importance of mental health and emotional well-being via her Agatsu Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

To which, Aamir continued, “My daughter Ira and me have been reaping the benefits of therapy for years. If you also feel like you’re going through mental or emotional issues, you can seek a trained professional’s help.”

“There’s no shame in that. All the best,” he concluded.

Sharing the video message on her Instagram stories, Ira added, “Because the only criteria to seek therapy is to be human,” as she urged her followers to ‘break the stigma’ around the same.

For the unversed, Ira Khan, 26, is the second child and only daughter of Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta.

‘Kamaal hai yaar, bacche bade ho gaye…’: Salman Khan impressed with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira