Aamir Khan, Imran Khan bring their girlfriends to ‘Happy Patel’ screening

Aamir Khan and Imran Khan made a stylish appearance together at the special screening of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos in Mumbai.

But the duo was not alone as the brought their girlfriends along for the much-talked-about evening.

Aamir Khan – the producer of the film- arrived hand in hand with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt at the screening, held ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Ditching his usual kurta-pyjama look, the actor opted for a fitted T-shirt layered with a black waistcoat and denim jeans, while Gauri looked effortlessly chic in a T-shirt paired with baggy pants.

On the other hand, Imran Khan arrived with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. Imran looked dapper in a leather jacket as he posed for the cameras.

The film marks Imran’s return to the silver screen after nearly a decade, making the night especially significant for fans of the actor.

In a recent interview, Imran share, “My part is a cameo that came from a place of FOMO (fear of missing out).”

He went on to share that several of his close friends, including his uncle Aamir Khan and friend Mithila Palkar were already attached to the project.

“So this particular film is one that I joined simply because all my friends were there and doing something that looked fun,” Imran added.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, starring Vir Das, is set to hit theatres tomorrow.