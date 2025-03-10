Aamir Khan explains his biggest regret in Bollywood

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s finest actors, once faced a difficult period early in his career that left him full of regret.

After the massive success of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988, Aamir Khan was flooded with film offers.

Excited by the opportunities, he signed multiple projects, believing that his career was on the right track. However, as he started working on them, he soon realised his mistake. Juggling three shifts a day, Aamir Khan felt exhausted and unfulfilled.

He would return home feeling unhappy, even breaking down in tears at times. It was during this challenging phase that he learned the biggest lesson of his career, choosing the right projects matters more than just signing films.

Now, as Aamir Khan prepares to celebrate his 60th birthday on March 14, his journey in Bollywood is being honored with Cinema Ka Jaadugar: The Aamir Khan Film Festival.

Organized by PVR, the festival will run from March 14 to March 27 and feature some of his most celebrated films, including Dangal, Rang De Basanti, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, and Taare Zameen Par.

At the festival’s trailer launch, Aamir Khan shared the valuable lessons he learned from his past regrets and explained how they shaped his career choices.

In a conversation with Javed Akhtar, Khan revealed that he now follows three key factors when selecting a film: the script, the director, and the producer.

Aamir said that he believes that a compelling story is the foundation of any great film, and a director’s vision plays a crucial role in bringing it to life.

He admitted that in his early days, he did not consider these factors carefully, which led to disappointing experiences. Aamir Khan also emphasised that a strong producer is just as important since they provide the necessary resources to turn a creative vision into reality.

Reflecting on his past struggles, Aamir Khan recalled how he signed 9-10 Bollywood films in the beginning, unaware of the challenges ahead. The top directors he admired did not approach him, so he chose from the offers available.

It was only after stepping onto the sets that he realized the importance of working with the right people. Aamir Khan explained how differences in vision between an actor, director, and producer could impact a film’s outcome.

These hard-learned lessons transformed Aamir into the perfectionist he is today. By focusing on quality over quantity, he built a career filled with memorable performances.