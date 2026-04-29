Aamir Khan opens up on love life with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, sharing that he feels a renewed sense of peace and emotional fulfilment in his personal life.

In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, the actor spoke candidly about finding love again and expressed gratitude for Gauri’s presence in his life.

“I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. I feel complete today,” Aamir said.

Aamir Khan’s personal life has often been in the spotlight. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. The couple divorced in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and they separated in 2021. Despite their separation, the two continue to co-parent their son Azad.

Aamir publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner on his 60th birthday last year in Mumbai. Since then, the couple has been seen together at various public events.