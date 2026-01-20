Aamir Khan provides major update on dream project Mahabharata

Mahabharata, Aamir Khan’s long-cherished passion project, has once again sparked curiosity after the actor provided unique insight into why the epic is still in development.

The 60-year-old veteran Indian actor disclosed in a recent conversation that he is proceeding with extreme caution before bringing Mahabharata to the screen. Speaking to CNN-News18, the star explained that he fears the adaptation could fall short of expectations, given the immense emotional and cultural value the story holds for Indians.

The PK lead further told the outlet that he is mindful of the plot’s deep significance. “Making a film that is so fundamental for all Indians is a massive responsibility,” he added, emphasising the weight of translating such an ingrained tale. “I frequently say, ‘You can let Mahabharata down, but Mahabharata will never let you down.’ You only let it down if you execute it poorly.”

Additionally, the actor discussed the success of large-scale global franchises and how Mahabharata compares to the international film business. “Over the years, we have seen many Hollywood films that are massive entertainers, like Lord of the Rings or Avatar. The world has seen it all. But this (Mahabharata) is the mother of them all,” he stated, noting that a high-quality adaptation would make the nation proud.

Rumours have also circulated within the industry that Mahabharata could be Aamir Khan’s final project, potentially marking the end of his acting journey after decades of work. While speaking candidly to Raj Shamani, the actor hinted at retirement, stating, “Maybe after doing this, I will feel that I have nothing left to achieve. I might not be able to do anything after this, as the scale and material of this film are just that significant.”