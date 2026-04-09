Aamir Khan rewrites ‘Ek Din’ Climax for son Junaid Khan’s film

Aamir Khan played a key creative role in shaping his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, with filmmaker Mansoor Khan revealing that the actor rewrote the film’s climax after expressing concerns about its execution.

In a recen.t interview, Mansoor shared that Aamir had reservations about how the story concluded and stepped in to refine the ending. “Aamir had reservations about the climax scene. He rewrote it. We agreed he was right,” he said, emphasizing the collaborative spirit behind the project.

The film stars Junaid Khan, Aamir’s son, alongside Sai Pallavi, marking her Bollywood debut. Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is backed by Aamir Khan Productions along with Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit.

Mansoor, who has previously collaborated with Aamir on iconic films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, explained that while creative differences did arise during the making of Ek Din, they were handled constructively.

Recalling one such instance, he spoke about a song sequence filmed in Japan, where Aamir suggested a different emotional approach. However, Mansoor chose to back the director’s vision at the time. “When he saw the final result, he agreed with us,” Mansoor said, adding that such exchanges strengthened the film.

Ek Din – a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day – is scheduled to release in theatres on 1 May 2026.