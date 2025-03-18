Video of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s first public appearance goes viral

A viral video of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt has taken social media by storm, marking their first public appearance together after making their relationship official.

Aamir Khan, who recently turned 60, introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his birthday, revealing that they have been dating for 18 months. Now, the couple has been spotted together for the first time, and the viral video captures them in the city as they got into a car.

In the viral video, Aamir is seen waving at the paparazzi while waiting for Gauri Spratt. She soon arrived and quickly got into the car, followed by Aamir Khan. This rare sighting of the couple has sparked curiosity among fans.

During an earlier interaction, Gauri Spratt shared what she was looking for in a partner. She said, “I wanted someone who was kind, a gentleman, and just caring.”

Aamir Khan playfully responded, “After all that, you found me?”

The bond between Aamir and Gauri Spratt is evident, and the actor also expressed what he admires most about her.

“I was looking for someone I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was,” Aamir Khan shared.

Aamir also mentioned that he has been preparing Gauri Spratt for the media attention, as she is not used to it.

“I have tried to tell her how it will be, the media madness, and prepare her somewhat for it. She isn’t used to it. But we are hoping that you guys will be kind,” Aamir Khan said.

Interestingly, Gauri Spratt admitted that she has only watched two of Aamir Khan’s films ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Speaking about her background, Aamir explained, “She grew up in Bangalore, and her exposure was to different kinds of films and arts. So she doesn’t watch Hindi films. She has probably not seen much of my work, either. She doesn’t see me as a superstar but as a partner. But I do want her to watch ‘Taare Zameen Par’.”