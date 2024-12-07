Aamir Khan shares exciting update on film with Salman, Shah Rukh

In an exciting update, Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan confirmed that he will share the screen with Salman and Shah Rukh, as all three Khans are ‘in agreement’ for a film.

During his recent outing at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Aamir Khan shared that both Shah Rukh and Salman were on the same page with him regarding the film, when they last talked about it six months ago. He revealed that the superstars are now waiting for the ‘right script’.

Recalling their discussion, Aamir said, “Well, about six months back or so, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were together and we did speak about this. In fact, I was the person who brought this up.”

“I told Shah Rukh and Salman that it would be really sad if the three of us don’t do a film together,” he shared.

“I think Salman and Shah Rukh were equally in agreement and they were like, ‘We must do a film together, the three of us…’ So hopefully it will happen soon,” Aamir divulged further. “But it will need the right kind of story, so, we will have to wait for the right script but we all three are looking forward to it.”

Notably, the three Khans of Bollywood took their millions of fans by a pleasant surprise in March, when they came together in one frame to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani, son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar.

Later, during an Instagram live session, the ‘3 Idiots’ star addressed the possibility of them starring in a film together. “It’s been quite a while now. We should definitely do it. This is the right time,” he had said.

